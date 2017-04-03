Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Jose Mourinho giving his all to strengthen Manchester United
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Jose Mourinho is the right man for the job at Old Trafford but that the team have not been "good enough". Ibrahimovic, who won the Serie A title under Mourinho at Inter Milan, has hit 27 goals this season for United.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|2 hr
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite...
|20 hr
|Unexpected phart
|2
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|20 hr
|Just phart
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|CatPhart
|32,858
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Sat
|NotebookPharter
|2
|public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6...
|Thu
|TheyPhartzz
|4
|Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08)
|Apr 6
|Including Pharts
|37
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC