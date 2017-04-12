Zaitseva s Game 1 absence throws Maple Leafsa defence in uncertainty
St. Louis Blues centre Paul Stastny battles with Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev for the puck behind the net during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Toronto Maple Leafs won't have their biggest minute-eater for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against Washington.Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said defenceman Zaitsev would not play Thursday night in Washington because of an upper body injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|OnPhartes
|32,878
|Bears fans featured in ESPN series
|11 hr
|Featured pharter
|2
|Bears host Special Olympics athletes
|11 hr
|Host pharter
|2
|Missing Northwestern Student Feared Drowned
|12 hr
|Missing pharter
|2
|Patriots sign Branch, Fleming to new deals
|12 hr
|Patriots pharter
|2
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|18 hr
|DoPhart
|6
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Tue
|BravePhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC