Zaitseva s Game 1 absence throws Maple Leafsa defence in uncertainty

St. Louis Blues centre Paul Stastny battles with Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev for the puck behind the net during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Toronto Maple Leafs won't have their biggest minute-eater for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against Washington.Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said defenceman Zaitsev would not play Thursday night in Washington because of an upper body injury.

