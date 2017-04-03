Younus Khan to retire from international cricket after West Indies series

Veteran Pakistan Test batsman Younus Khan has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the West Indies tour in May. The 39-year-old, who made his international debut in 2000 in a one-day international against Sri Lanka, has played 115 Tests and amassed 9,977 runs. He is just 23 short of becoming the first Pakistan batsman to pass the 10,000-run mark.

