Younus Khan to retire from internatio...

Younus Khan to retire from international cricket after West Indies series

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Veteran Pakistan Test batsman Younus Khan has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the West Indies tour in May. The 39-year-old, who made his international debut in 2000 in a one-day international against Sri Lanka, has played 115 Tests and amassed 9,977 runs. He is just 23 short of becoming the first Pakistan batsman to pass the 10,000-run mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... 3 hr IsPharts 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr CatPhart 32,858
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... 8 hr NotebookPharter 2
public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6... Thu TheyPhartzz 4
Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08) Thu Including Pharts 37
News Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council Wed Securityphart 7
News The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl... Apr 5 WaitingPhartzx 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,145,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC