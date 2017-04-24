Wild card Maria Sharapova set for Stuttgart return after doping ban
All eyes will be on Maria Sharapova as she returns to the WTA Tour on the day she is eligible to compete again following a 15-month doping suspension. The Russian created shock waves when she announced she had tested positive for the cardiac drug meldonium at last year's Australian Open and the allowances being made on her comeback are dividing opinion.
