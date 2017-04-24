Wild card Maria Sharapova set for Stu...

Wild card Maria Sharapova set for Stuttgart return after doping ban

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

All eyes will be on Maria Sharapova as she returns to the WTA Tour on the day she is eligible to compete again following a 15-month doping suspension. The Russian created shock waves when she announced she had tested positive for the cardiac drug meldonium at last year's Australian Open and the allowances being made on her comeback are dividing opinion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennis legend's ugly racism against Serena 12 hr Heard phartz 2
News 99 things every real Cubs fan should know (Oct '07) 14 hr Still Phartzz 73
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR 17 hr Should phart 4
News Real Madrid's injured Gareth Bale unlikely to f... 18 hr RealPhartsz 2
News O'Rourke courts locals 20 hr AddsPhart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 21 hr As pharts 32,915
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... Mon LittlePhartt 23
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,569,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC