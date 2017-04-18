Why Manchester City would be wasting time chasing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer

Man City boss Pep Guardiola admires Arsenal's FA Cup match-winner Alexis Sanchez but should look to reinforce an imbalanced squad elsewhere. Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero, intertwined by transfer speculation that will surely run deep into the close-season, supplied sharply contrasting images of unfettered joy and helpless dejection as Arsenal overcame Manchester City 2-1 in extra-time to book their place in the FA Cup semi-final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.