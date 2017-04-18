Why Manchester City would be wasting ...

Why Manchester City would be wasting time chasing Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez this summer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Man City boss Pep Guardiola admires Arsenal's FA Cup match-winner Alexis Sanchez but should look to reinforce an imbalanced squad elsewhere. Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero, intertwined by transfer speculation that will surely run deep into the close-season, supplied sharply contrasting images of unfettered joy and helpless dejection as Arsenal overcame Manchester City 2-1 in extra-time to book their place in the FA Cup semi-final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... 1 hr Mike 20
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr SomePhaarts 32,913
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... 9 hr Banner Phart 4
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL 9 hr Are Phartse 9
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias 17 hr AgentPhartss 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 18 hr More phartz 214
wHERE IS rYAN fULTON Sat One phartsx 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC