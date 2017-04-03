Westbrook ties triple-double mark; Thunder top Bucks 110-79
Russell Westbrook matched Oscar Robertson's single-season record with his 41st triple-double and helped the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-79 on Tuesday night. Westbrook clinched his seventh straight triple-double on an assist to Taj Gibson with 9:17 left in the third quarter.
