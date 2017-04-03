Westbrook secures triple-double average, falls short of 42nd

Russell Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, but failed for the second game in a row to break Oscar Robertson's single-season record for most triple-doubles. Westbrook fell two assists shy of what would have been his 42nd triple-double in the Oklahoma City Thunder's one-sided 120-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

