Westbrook breaks triple-double record and secures dramatic win for Thunder
Russell Westbrook enjoyed yet another magical night in a magical campaign as he broke the NBA's single-season record for triple-doubles and then hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder victory over the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook collected 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to break Oscar Robertson's 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|46 min
|Category Pharting
|210
|Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super...
|1 hr
|PrePhartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|1 hr
|WherePhartz
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|ROTF pharts
|32,860
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Sun
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite...
|Sat
|Unexpected phart
|2
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Sat
|Just phart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC