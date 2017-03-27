West Ham board give backing to under-fire manager Slaven Bilic
West Ham say they have "100 per cent faith" in manager Slaven Bilic and his ability to lead the club. In the wake of a 2-1 loss to Hull which leaves the Hammers six points off the drop zone with eight games left, the club's hierarchy moved to back their manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|7 hr
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Five takeaways: UConn loses a game, finds its h...
|Sat
|KnowPhart
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 31
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC