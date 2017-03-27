West Ham board give backing to under-...

West Ham board give backing to under-fire manager Slaven Bilic

West Ham say they have "100 per cent faith" in manager Slaven Bilic and his ability to lead the club. In the wake of a 2-1 loss to Hull which leaves the Hammers six points off the drop zone with eight games left, the club's hierarchy moved to back their manager.

