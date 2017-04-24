Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, speaks with former Philadelphia Eagles' Ron Jaworski before the second round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Philadelphia. . Fans gather before the second round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Check out the new farmer's market in Columbus
|3 hr
|General Zod
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|El Phartss
|32,922
|Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov...
|14 hr
|Overall pharts
|2
|Starting with Bears, surprises galore on Day 1 ...
|14 hr
|Galore pharts
|2
|Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr...
|19 hr
|DraftPhartz
|4
|Packers open workouts with some new changes in ...
|19 hr
|YouPhartz
|6
|AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers
|Thu
|Packers phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC