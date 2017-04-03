Walter Mazzarri dismisses speculation...

Walter Mazzarri dismisses speculation over future after Watford beat West Brom

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri pointed to his side's convincing 2-0 win over West Brom on Tuesday as evidence he is not at risk of losing his job. M'Baye Niang and Troy Deeney were both on target at Vicarage Road as the Hornets held on for victory, despite having defender Miguel Britos sent off with 25 minutes left.

