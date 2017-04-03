Walcott confident Arsenal are back on...

Walcott confident Arsenal are back on the up

Read more: Evening Times

Theo Walcott believes Arsenal are on track to getting back to their best after seeing off West Ham to pick up their first league win since February. The England forward hit the second goal in what proved to be a routine 3-0 victory, with Mesut Ozil opening the scoring and substitute Olivier Giroud wrapping up a vital three points for the Gunners.

