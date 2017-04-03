Walcott confident Arsenal are back on the up
Theo Walcott believes Arsenal are on track to getting back to their best after seeing off West Ham to pick up their first league win since February. The England forward hit the second goal in what proved to be a routine 3-0 victory, with Mesut Ozil opening the scoring and substitute Olivier Giroud wrapping up a vital three points for the Gunners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 min
|Chosen Traveler
|32,849
|public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6...
|44 min
|Public phart
|2
|Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08)
|6 hr
|Including Pharts
|37
|Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council
|18 hr
|Securityphart
|7
|The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl...
|Wed
|WaitingPhartzx
|2
|Vikings sign backup QB Case Keenum
|Wed
|Could pharts
|4
|Tony Romo's Cowboys career ends with one of his...
|Wed
|CareerPharrts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC