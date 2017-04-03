Vincent Kompany targets Champions League qualification and FA Cup final place
Vincent Kompany wants Manchester City to finish the season on a high by securing Champions League qualification and reaching the FA Cup final. Pep Guardiola conceded City's bid for the Premier League title was over after a 2-1 loss at Chelsea saw his side slip 14 points behind the leaders.
