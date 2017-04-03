Victoria Azarenka set for return to WTA Tour in July
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has announced she will return to the WTA Tour in July, just seven months after giving birth to her first child. The 27-year-old from Belarus won titles at both Indian Wells and Miami last year before revealing news of her pregnancy in the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|13 hr
|StickyPhartsx
|2
|Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite...
|Sat
|Unexpected phart
|2
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Sat
|Just phart
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|CatPhart
|32,858
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Sat
|NotebookPharter
|2
|public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6...
|Apr 6
|TheyPhartzz
|4
|Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08)
|Apr 6
|Including Pharts
|37
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC