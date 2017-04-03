Victoria Azarenka set for return to W...

Victoria Azarenka set for return to WTA Tour in July

7 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has announced she will return to the WTA Tour in July, just seven months after giving birth to her first child. The 27-year-old from Belarus won titles at both Indian Wells and Miami last year before revealing news of her pregnancy in the summer.

