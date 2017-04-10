Vettel holds off Hamilton to win Bahrain
FERRARI driver Sebastian Vettel held off a tremendous late charge from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to win the Bahrain Grand Prix and take the overall lead in the Formula One title race. Hamilton was catching the German on every lap but ultimately ran out of time and finished almost seven seconds behind on Sunday.
