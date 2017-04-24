Valtteri Bottas claims maiden F1 vict...

Valtteri Bottas claims maiden F1 victory at Russian GP

Read more: RTE.ie

Valtteri Bottas held his nerve to claim the first victory of his Formula One career as a frustrated Lewis Hamilton finished only fourth at the Russian Grand Prix. Bottas led virtually every lap at the Sochi Autodrom after passing pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel at the start before holding off a late charge from the Ferrari driver in the closing stages.

