United boss Mourinho not happy with Aguero's actions in Fellaini sending off

Jose Mourinho was unimpressed with Sergio Aguero's role in the incident which saw Marouane Fellaini sent off for headbutting the Argentinian during Thursday's fiery Manchester derby. Manchester United midfielder Fellaini was dismissed six minutes from the end of a frantic goalless draw with City on Thursday after the most serious of three clashes with Aguero in quick succession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.