Tsotsobe suspended by Cricket South A...

Tsotsobe suspended by Cricket South Africa after being charged with match-fixing

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Lonwabo Tsotsobe, a former world number one bowler in one-day internationals, has been suspended from cricket after becoming the latest South African player to be charged with match-fixing. The left-arm seamer played 89 times for the Proteas across all three formats, including five Tests, taking 121 international wickets and topped the ODI rankings in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O'Rourke courts locals 9 min Smell the roses 1
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... 2 hr LittlePhartt 23
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 23 hr SomePhaarts 32,913
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Sun Banner Phart 4
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Sun Are Phartse 9
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Sun AgentPhartss 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Sun More phartz 214
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC