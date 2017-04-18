Tsotsobe suspended by Cricket South Africa after being charged with match-fixing

Lonwabo Tsotsobe, a former world number one bowler in one-day internationals, has been suspended from cricket after becoming the latest South African player to be charged with match-fixing. The left-arm seamer played 89 times for the Proteas across all three formats, including five Tests, taking 121 international wickets and topped the ODI rankings in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.