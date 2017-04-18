Tsotsobe suspended by Cricket South Africa after being charged with match-fixing
Lonwabo Tsotsobe, a former world number one bowler in one-day internationals, has been suspended from cricket after becoming the latest South African player to be charged with match-fixing. The left-arm seamer played 89 times for the Proteas across all three formats, including five Tests, taking 121 international wickets and topped the ODI rankings in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Rourke courts locals
|9 min
|Smell the roses
|1
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|2 hr
|LittlePhartt
|23
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|SomePhaarts
|32,913
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Sun
|Banner Phart
|4
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Sun
|Are Phartse
|9
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|Sun
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Sun
|More phartz
|214
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC