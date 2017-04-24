Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: T...

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: The players we want to keep, we will keep

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has assured him the club does not have to raise money this summer and will only offload players they want to sell. Spurs are expected to field enquiries for a number of their young talents after another season in which they have emerged as genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

