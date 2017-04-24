Toronto and San Antonio progress to conference semi-finals

The Toronto Raptors set up a conference semi-final showdown with NBA superpowers Cleveland after holding off a valiant Milwaukee Bucks fightback on Thursday night. Toronto completed a 4-2 series victory over the Bucks in the opening round of the play-offs after winning 92-89 at BMO Harris Bradley Center, but it was far less comfortable than it should have been.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.