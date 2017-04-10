Tony Adams refuses to be downbeat after first game as Granada boss ends in defeat
Tony Adams felt Granada were hard done by as his first match as a manager in LaLiga ended in a 3-0 defeat by Celta Vigo. Celta made 10 chances with Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg in mind, but Granada could not take advantage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|43 min
|MostPharte
|5
|20 Arrested In California Pro And Anti-Trump Ra...
|46 min
|ProPharte
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|That pharrt
|32,892
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|12 hr
|History phart
|40
|Raptors continue tradition of giving away deepl...
|22 hr
|RaptorsPharte
|2
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|23 hr
|Television phart
|6
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|Sat
|People phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC