Tony Adams insists the future remains bright at Granada despite relegation

Granada caretaker boss Tony Adams is confident the future is bright at the club despite relegation from LaLiga after a 2-1 defeat at Real Sociedad. Former England captain Adams had been parachuted into the dugout from his role as sporting director by Chinese owner Jiang Lizhang following a poor run under Lucas Alcaraz.

