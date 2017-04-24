Thomas leads Celtics to victory, 3-2 series lead
Isaiah Thomas scored 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, leading Boston on a late surge that put the Celtics in command of the game and back on top in their first-round playoff series with a 108-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Avery Bradley also scored 24 for Boston.
