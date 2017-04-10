Tensions rising ahead of Ricky Burns'...

Tensions rising ahead of Ricky Burns' Glasgow clash

Julius Indongo's camp have stoked up the tension ahead of Saturday's world title unification fight with Ricky Burns by accusing the Scot of benefiting from home-town decisions. 'The Rickster' will put his WBA super lightweight title on the line against the unbeaten holder of the IBO and IBF straps when they clash in Glasgow.

