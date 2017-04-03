Swansea owners insist chairman Huw Je...

Swansea owners insist chairman Huw Jenkins has long-term future at the club

15 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Swansea's American owners have pledged chairman Huw Jenkins will stay at the Premier League club for "a long time" despite criticism from fans. Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien answered questions at a forum hosted by Swansea City Supporters' Trust on Tuesday night, and admitted to mistakes over last season's takeover and the managerial appointment of Bob Bradley.

