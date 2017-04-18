Swansea improve survival hopes with P...

Swansea improve survival hopes with Premier League win over Stoke

Swansea stopped the rot with a 2-0 victory over Stoke but remain in the bottom three of the Premier League. Fernando Llorente's early header and a deflected Tom Carroll second-half strike gave Swansea their first win in seven games and lifted some of the gloom around the Liberty Stadium.

