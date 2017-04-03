Surrey wrap up innings victory over Warwickshire

Surrey wrapped up an innings victory over Warwickshire inside 13 overs on the final day of their Specsavers County Championship clash at the Kia Oval despite a battling 151 from Jonathan Trott. Chris Wright was bowled by Tom Curran for a duck after 55 minutes of play to clinch an innings-and-one-run win for Surrey that launches their 2017 championship campaign in fine style and underlines their title aspirations.

