Sun prints apology to footballer Ross Barkley over Kelvin MacKenzie column
The Sun has published an apology to Everton and England footballer Ross Barkley over a column by Kelvin MacKenzie in which he compared the midfielder to a gorilla. The piece, headlined "Ross Barkley: Sun apology", appeared after the April 14 opinion piece in the paper sparked uproar and accusations of racism.
