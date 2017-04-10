Sullivan dismisses reports he and Gold are seeking to sell shares in West Ham
David Sullivan has dismissed suggestions that he and joint-chairman David Gold are actively seeking to sell their shares in West Ham. A report on Tuesday claimed the duo were looking to sell part of their stake in the club but Sullivan, who owns 51 per cent of West Ham, branded the rumours "utterly false".
