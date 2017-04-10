Sullivan dismisses reports he and Gol...

Sullivan dismisses reports he and Gold are seeking to sell shares in West Ham

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

David Sullivan has dismissed suggestions that he and joint-chairman David Gold are actively seeking to sell their shares in West Ham. A report on Tuesday claimed the duo were looking to sell part of their stake in the club but Sullivan, who owns 51 per cent of West Ham, branded the rumours "utterly false".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Human Pharts 32,868
News We Need To Talk About Frankie 4 hr GotPhart 8
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... 23 hr Must phartze 4
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Mon Category Pharting 210
News Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super... Mon PrePhartz 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Mon WherePhartz 3
News Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite... Apr 8 Unexpected phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC