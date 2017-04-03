Struggling Great Britain need heroics...

Struggling Great Britain need heroics to avoid Davis Cup defeat to France

11 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

Great Britain's chances of reaching a third straight Davis Cup semi-final were hanging by a thread after defeats for Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans on the opening day against France in Rouen. The pair did not manage a set between them, with Edmund losing 7-5 7-6 6-3 to Lucas Pouille and Evans beaten 6-2 6-3 6-3 by Jeremy Chardy at the compact but noisy Kindarena.

