Struggling Great Britain need heroics to avoid Davis Cup defeat to France
Great Britain's chances of reaching a third straight Davis Cup semi-final were hanging by a thread after defeats for Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans on the opening day against France in Rouen. The pair did not manage a set between them, with Edmund losing 7-5 7-6 6-3 to Lucas Pouille and Evans beaten 6-2 6-3 6-3 by Jeremy Chardy at the compact but noisy Kindarena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|12 min
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|57 min
|johnnyj
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|White pharts
|32,856
|public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6...
|Thu
|TheyPhartzz
|4
|Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08)
|Thu
|Including Pharts
|37
|Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council
|Wed
|Securityphart
|7
|The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl...
|Apr 5
|WaitingPhartzx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC