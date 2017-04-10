Steven Gerrard set to take control of Liverpool youth team in summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by former captain Steven Gerrard's first steps into coaching and the 36-year-old is set to be rewarded by taking charge of a team of his own next season. The ex-England midfielder joined the club's academy in February with a roving brief involving a number of youth teams.
