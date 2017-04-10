Steven Gerrard set to take control of...

Steven Gerrard set to take control of Liverpool youth team in summer

Read more: Enfield Independent

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by former captain Steven Gerrard's first steps into coaching and the 36-year-old is set to be rewarded by taking charge of a team of his own next season. The ex-England midfielder joined the club's academy in February with a roving brief involving a number of youth teams.

Chicago, IL

