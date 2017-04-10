Steven Gerrard backed to take - next step' in coaching career with Liverpool
Steven Gerrard is ready to take the next step in his Liverpool coaching career, according to former Reds assistant boss Phil Thompson. According to the Times, Gerrard is set to be named as the club's new under-18 team coach, his first role in charge of a team since retiring as a player.
