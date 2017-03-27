St Johnstone suspend Danny Swanson and Richard Foster over on-pitch bust-up
St Johnstone have announced that Danny Swanson and Richard Foster have been suspended pending an investigation into their controversial dismissal in the 1-0 defeat at Hamilton. The pair were sent off by referee Don Robertson after clashing with each other seconds after the half-time whistle sounded.
