Son shines as classy Spurs hit Watford for four
Son Heung-min hit a brace as Tottenham kept their Premier League title ambitions alive with a comprehensive 4-0 win over a poor Watford side at White Hart Lane. With Mauricio Pochettino's men looking to reel in leaders Chelsea, top goalscorer Harry Kane was back on the bench less than a month after suffering an ankle injury.
