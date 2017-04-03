Son shines as classy Spurs hit Watfor...

Son shines as classy Spurs hit Watford for four

Read more: Daily Echo

Son Heung-min hit a brace as Tottenham kept their Premier League title ambitions alive with a comprehensive 4-0 win over a poor Watford side at White Hart Lane. With Mauricio Pochettino's men looking to reel in leaders Chelsea, top goalscorer Harry Kane was back on the bench less than a month after suffering an ankle injury.

