Smells like team spirit to Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan

Ragnar Klavan insists Liverpool do not feel vulnerable at set-pieces and claims they have enough team spirit to overcome minor blips and qualify for the Champions League. A fallibility at corners, free-kicks and long throws is an issue which predates Jurgen Klopp's time at the club, and it was in evidence again when Bournemouth snatched a late equaliser at Anfield to deny the Reds the chance to maintain an eight-point cushion over fifth-placed Arsenal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.