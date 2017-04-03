SKorea still hoping to see NHL player...

SKorea still hoping to see NHL players in Olympics

13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korean Olympic organizers still hope to see NHL players competing at next year's Winter Games despite the National Hockey League's insistence it won't happen. A spokeswoman for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee said Tuesday there's still time for "meaningful discussions" on Olympic participation between the NHL, NHL Players' Association, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee.

