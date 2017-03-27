Shkodran Mustafi salvages point for battling Arsenal

Arsenal proved their season still has signs of life by twice battling back to earn a point against Premier League top-four rivals Manchester City. Against a backdrop of uncertainty over the future of manager Arsene Wenger and the supporter protests aimed at ousting the Frenchman, the Gunners showed they can still cut it with the best in the division as they fought for a 2-2 draw.

