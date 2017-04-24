Sharapova through to last four in Stu...

Sharapova through to last four in Stuttgart

7 hrs ago Read more: Leigh Journal

Maria Sharapova moved into the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as the former world number one continued her controversial return to competitive tennis with a 6-3 6-4 win over Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit. The Russian, a wildcard entry for the tournament in Stuttgart, tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open and saw her original two-year ban reduced on appeal to a 15-month suspension.

