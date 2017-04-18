Senators beat Bruins 1-0, take 3-1 lead in series
Bobby Ryan scored early in the third period, Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Wednesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for Boston, which had a goal disallowed in the first when Ottawa coach Guy Boucher challenged and the replay showed Noel Acciari was offsides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Step aside, Easter bunny. North Korea dominates...
|42 min
|Easter phartz
|2
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|6 hr
|FavoritePhartss
|17
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers
|Wed
|Retire Phartz
|2
|Packers open workouts with some new changes in ...
|Wed
|Open Phartz
|2
|Aaron Hernandez lawyers intend call 3 witnesses...
|Wed
|Life Phartz
|7
|Roof construction delays Mercedes Benz Stadium ...
|Wed
|Benz Phartz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC