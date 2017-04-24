Seamus Coleman relishing challenge of fighting back to fitness at Everton
Everton defender Seamus Coleman is relishing the challenge of fighting his way back to fitness following the horrific double break of his leg. The Republic of Ireland international was injured captaining his country in a World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin on March 25 and, having had an operation and some time off back in his homeland, he has returned to Merseyside this week to begin his rehabilitation in earnest.
