Seamus Coleman relishing challenge of...

Seamus Coleman relishing challenge of fighting back to fitness at Everton

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Everton defender Seamus Coleman is relishing the challenge of fighting his way back to fitness following the horrific double break of his leg. The Republic of Ireland international was injured captaining his country in a World Cup qualifier against Wales in Dublin on March 25 and, having had an operation and some time off back in his homeland, he has returned to Merseyside this week to begin his rehabilitation in earnest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14) 4 hr Spotted Girl 373
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Munchkin Phartzh 32,918
News Best of the Gulfshore 2017: People & Projects 11 hr Project pharted 2
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR 16 hr Big phart 6
News After Softening on China, Trump Goes All-in on ... 19 hr After pharts 2
News Tennis legend's ugly racism against Serena Tue Heard phartz 2
News 99 things every real Cubs fan should know (Oct '07) Tue Still Phartzz 73
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC