Schweinsteiger scores on MLS debut but Chicago Fire held to draw
Bastian Schweinsteiger scored on his Major League Soccer debut, but it was not enough to inspire his new side Chicago Fire to victory in a 2-2 draw with Montreal Impact. The midfielder, signed last week to great fanfare from Manchester United, marked his arrival in style by powering home a header from a right-wing cross from David Accam.
