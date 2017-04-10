Schwartz's late goal gives Blues 2-1 win, 2-0 lead on Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.
