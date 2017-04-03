Scan clears England batsman Haseeb Ha...

Scan clears England batsman Haseeb Hameed of broken hand

The 20-year-old was taken for a scan on his left hand after retiring hurt during his opening first-class game of the season for Lancashire. Hameed, who made an impressive start to his England career during the winter tour of India before injury struck, withdrew after facing 23 balls in his county's game with Cambridge MCCU.

