Saido Berahino determined to keep weight off and rediscover top form for Stoke
Saido Berahino has shed nearly a stone since joining Stoke and has promised Mark Hughes he will have only one week off this summer as he tries to recapture his form. For the 25th consecutive Premier League game, Berahino failed to find the net in the Potters' 0-0 draw with West Ham on Saturday - a drought that extends back to February 2016 when he was still with West Brom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|Were phart
|72
|He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14)
|14 hr
|Dated phart
|381
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Cruising phart
|32,926
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|14 hr
|Donate phart
|20
|Could Brady be best ever?
|Sat
|SurePhartz
|31
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Sat
|TopsPharts
|2
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Sat
|Hoping phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC