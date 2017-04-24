Saido Berahino determined to keep weight off and rediscover top form for Stoke

Saido Berahino has shed nearly a stone since joining Stoke and has promised Mark Hughes he will have only one week off this summer as he tries to recapture his form. For the 25th consecutive Premier League game, Berahino failed to find the net in the Potters' 0-0 draw with West Ham on Saturday - a drought that extends back to February 2016 when he was still with West Brom.

