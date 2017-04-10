Sadio Mane set to be out for two months following knee surgery on Tuesday
Liverpool's Sadio Mane will undergo a knee operation on Tuesday which is expected to keep him sidelined for two months. Press Association Sport understands the Senegal international, who turned 25 on Monday, will go under the knife in London having suffered meniscus damage in a challenge with Everton's Leighton Baines during the Merseyside derby earlier this month.
