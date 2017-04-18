Russell Westbrook stars as Oklahoma C...

Russell Westbrook stars as Oklahoma City Thunder edge Houston Rockets

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

Russell Westbrook is not restricting his superb form to the NBA regular season as he lit up the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 115-113 post-season win over the Houston Rockets. Westbrook broke the record for most triple-doubles in a single regular campaign and notched his second on the bounce in the post-season, helping the Thunder pull their series deficit back to 2-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... 12 hr Name phart 4
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... 15 hr RemainingPhartt 19
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL 16 hr Needed Phartez 7
News Step aside, Easter bunny. North Korea dominates... Fri Sausage phart 5
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu BecausePhart 32,901
News AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers Apr 19 Retire Phartz 2
News Packers open workouts with some new changes in ... Apr 19 Open Phartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC