Russell Westbrook stars as Oklahoma City Thunder edge Houston Rockets
Russell Westbrook is not restricting his superb form to the NBA regular season as he lit up the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 115-113 post-season win over the Houston Rockets. Westbrook broke the record for most triple-doubles in a single regular campaign and notched his second on the bounce in the post-season, helping the Thunder pull their series deficit back to 2-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|12 hr
|Name phart
|4
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|15 hr
|RemainingPhartt
|19
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|16 hr
|Needed Phartez
|7
|Step aside, Easter bunny. North Korea dominates...
|Fri
|Sausage phart
|5
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers
|Apr 19
|Retire Phartz
|2
|Packers open workouts with some new changes in ...
|Apr 19
|Open Phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC