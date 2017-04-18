Russell Westbrook excels but Thunder rolled over by Rockets again
Russell Westbrook's 51 points counted for nothing as the Houston Rockets took a 2-0 lead in their NBA play-offs first-round series. Westbrook scored more points than anyone in the Oklahoma City Thunder's post-season history, but the Rockets still came out 115-111 winners.
