Runners give it some welly with spate of costumed marathon firsts
Wacky records fell in their dozens at the London Marathon 2017, including the fastest race in Wellington boots and quickest in a three-person costume. Speediest of them all was a challenger who looked like he was competing in the wrong event, Joe Spraggins, who became the fastest man to run the race dressed as a swimmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romsey Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|1 hr
|This Pharts
|21
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|SomePhaarts
|32,913
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|12 hr
|Banner Phart
|4
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|12 hr
|Are Phartse
|9
|White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias
|20 hr
|AgentPhartss
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|21 hr
|More phartz
|214
|wHERE IS rYAN fULTON
|Sat
|One phartsx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC