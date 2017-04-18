Runners give it some welly with spate...

Runners give it some welly with spate of costumed marathon firsts

Wacky records fell in their dozens at the London Marathon 2017, including the fastest race in Wellington boots and quickest in a three-person costume. Speediest of them all was a challenger who looked like he was competing in the wrong event, Joe Spraggins, who became the fastest man to run the race dressed as a swimmer.

