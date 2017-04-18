Ronaldo hat trick puts Madrid into Champions League semis
" Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to help Real Madrid beat 10-man Bayern Munich 4-2 after extra time on Tuesday and send the defending champions through to the semifinals of the Champions League. Marco Asensio also scored late for Madrid, which advanced 6-3 on aggregate after a 2-1 first leg win in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Midget Pharte
|32,899
|Roof construction delays Mercedes Benz Stadium ...
|1 hr
|SamueL Jackson
|1
|Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration
|11 hr
|Concrete Phartes
|2
|Mohawk ready for 54th season of live racing
|Mon
|MoPhartse
|3
|20 Arrested In California Pro And Anti-Trump Ra...
|Mon
|They phart
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Mon
|MostPharte
|5
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|Apr 16
|History phart
|40
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC