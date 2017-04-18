Ronaldo hat trick puts Madrid into Ch...

Ronaldo hat trick puts Madrid into Champions League semis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to help Real Madrid beat 10-man Bayern Munich 4-2 after extra time on Tuesday and send the defending champions through to the semifinals of the Champions League. Marco Asensio also scored late for Madrid, which advanced 6-3 on aggregate after a 2-1 first leg win in Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 min Midget Pharte 32,899
News Roof construction delays Mercedes Benz Stadium ... 1 hr SamueL Jackson 1
News Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration 11 hr Concrete Phartes 2
News Mohawk ready for 54th season of live racing Mon MoPhartse 3
News 20 Arrested In California Pro And Anti-Trump Ra... Mon They phart 5
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Mon MostPharte 5
News Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08) Apr 16 History phart 40
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,088 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC