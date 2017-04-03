Ronald Koeman struggling to understan...

Ronald Koeman struggling to understand Leicester's change in fortunes

Leicester's upturn under Craig Shakespeare is incomprehensible to Everton manager Ronald Koeman as he looks to end their winning run at Goodison Park on Sunday. The Foxes have won all six fixtures since Claudio Ranieri was sacked towards the end of February after flirting with the relegation zone just nine months on from their improbable Premier League title triumph.

